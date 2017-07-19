Travelers Launches Usage-Based Auto Insurance App

The Travelers Companies announced the launch of the IntelliDrive usage-based insurance app in Minnesota and Nevada.

Customers who use the smartphone app and drive safely can save up to 20 percent on their premiums, the insurer said. Conversely, app users who engage in riskier driving can see their premiums go up.

“Our new app promotes safe driving by making people aware of their driving habits – whether it is hard braking or accelerating too quickly,” said Elaine Montgomery-Baisden, chief underwriting officer of personal insurance at Travelers. “IntelliDrive provides personalized auto insurance pricing, rewards our customers for good driving behavior and can ultimately lead to safer roads for everyone.”

Travelers said it expects to launch the app in additional states later this year.

IntelliDrive will capture driving information for all enrolled drivers in the household for 90 days and determine an overall score, the insurer noted. The driving score will help determine app users’ renewal premiums.

New customers receive up to a 5 percent discount for enrolling in IntelliDrive, Travelers said.

Travelers is partnering with TrueMotion, a Boston-based provider of smartphone usage-based insurance technology, to implement the IntelliDrive app. Analysis of driving data from millions of trips by TrueMotion users shows that when drivers receive a score and tips about their actual driving behavior, they take steps to become safer drivers.