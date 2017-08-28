Twin-Turbo Maxi-Miser 3000 Spray System Provides Continuous Clean, Warm, Dry Air

The Twin-Turbo Maxi-Miser 3000 Spray System from Apollo Sprayers International is designed to provide continuous clean, warm, dry air without oil or moisture and without the need for expensive filters or dryers, according to the company.

The sprayer’s patented pressure-control system controls motor speed, voltage and amperage while adjusting automatically for altitude and barometric pressure. Variable power-level control allows the operator to adjust the atomizing pressure accurate to 1/10th a psi. The LCD message center monitors all system functions.

The system includes three HVLP spray guns for use with primer, base and clear coats; a 37-foot long flex hose; and a two-year limited warranty.

“By using Apollo’s advanced TrueHVLP technology, the Twin-Turbo Maxi-Miser 3000 system offers dramatically less overspray (80 to 90 percent transfer efficiency), which translates to a documented 40 percent savings on paint,” said John Darroch, president of Apollo Sprayers International. “Body shops that use the Maxi-Miser 3000 painting system see immediate savings in paint consumption, reduction in changing-booth filters, no need for desiccant dryers and increased throughput. In addition, users have experienced amazing finish results with solvent or waterborne basecoats, metallics and clears.”