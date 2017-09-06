Two-Pack Clear from AkzoNobel Designed for Matte Finish in Any Gloss Level
Lesonal Multi Matt Clear from AkzoNobel is a National Rule-compliant two-pack clear designed for the repair and total re-spray of original matte finishes.
The clear is suitable for vehicles or vehicle parts with matte, very low or semi-low gloss finishes.
By mixing the low-gloss and semi-gloss components, painters can achieve any desired gloss level, according to AkzoNobel. With its two different speed reducers, Multi Matt Clear is suitable for full-body matte cars as well as the repair of smaller parts.
The product provides an even, cloudiness-free appearance. Because of its smooth, hard finish, there’s no gloss increase over time.
Item numbers:
- Low Gloss, 1L: 546438
- Semi Gloss, 1L: 546436
- Hardener, 1L: 546437
- Reducer Standard, 1L: 546439
- Reducer Slow, 1L: 546440
To learn more, visit www.lesonal.com.