Two-Pack Clear from AkzoNobel Designed for Matte Finish in Any Gloss Level

Lesonal Multi Matt Clear from AkzoNobel is a National Rule-compliant two-pack clear designed for the repair and total re-spray of original matte finishes.

The clear is suitable for vehicles or vehicle parts with matte, very low or semi-low gloss finishes.

By mixing the low-gloss and semi-gloss components, painters can achieve any desired gloss level, according to AkzoNobel. With its two different speed reducers, Multi Matt Clear is suitable for full-body matte cars as well as the repair of smaller parts.

The product provides an even, cloudiness-free appearance. Because of its smooth, hard finish, there’s no gloss increase over time.

Item numbers:

Low Gloss, 1L: 546438

Semi Gloss, 1L: 546436

Hardener, 1L: 546437

Reducer Standard, 1L: 546439

Reducer Slow, 1L: 546440

To learn more, visit www.lesonal.com.