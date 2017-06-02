U-POL Rapid System Refinishing Line Designed to Reduce Cycle Time, Increase Productivity

U-POL has introduced the company’s new Rapid System line of advanced collision repair products.

Engineered to significantly reduce cycle times, the line includes Rapid System Body Filler, Glaze, Primer and Clearcoat.

Rapid System products can be used individually or as a system to improve body shop efficiency throughout the entire repair process.

Based on an average spraybooth running cost for topcoat jobs, Rapid System increases productivity by as much as 40 percent, according to the company. Force drying with Rapid System Clearcoat reduces the time to buff by an average of 80 minutes per job compared to conventional clearcoats, according to U-POL.

U-POL Rapid Cure Technology allows Rapid System Body Filler to cure in just 10 minutes. It is easy to apply and sand, provides superior adhesion to multiple substrates and is impervious to solvents.

Rapid System Glaze is an advanced lightweight finishing glaze specially formulated to repair surface scratches and small imperfections. It also features Rapid Cure Technology to allow curing in six to eight minutes. Rapid System Glaze sands to an exceptionally smooth, fine finish that is semi-flexible and impervious to solvents.

Rapid System Primer cures in a fraction of the time of conventional primers, according to the company. It is ready to sand in less than one hour and features excellent hiding capabilities for a high-quality, uniform foundation prior to color coating.

Rapid System Clearcoat is a high-performance clearcoat designed to deliver a high-gloss, “just-buffed” finish. It is easy to apply and cures in 10 minutes at 140 F metal temperature to reduce cycle time and increase productivity. It can be cured through air dry, oven bake or IR.

Rapid System Clearcoat and Primer Hardeners can be used in all climates and conditions, which helps reduce inventory investment.

The Rapid System line is the latest entry into the U-POL portfolio of fillers and sealants, specialty fillers, aerosols, coatings and spray guns for body shops.