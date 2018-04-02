U.S., Canada Among Most Skeptical of Autonomous Vehicles

There is widespread interest in autonomous vehicles, but the United States – one of the largest auto markets in the world – expresses higher levels of resistance than most nations.

Nearly one in four Americans “would never use” an autonomous vehicle (AV). This is just one key finding from a report by the market-research firm Ipsos. Ipsos surveyed more than 21,000 adults across 28 countries about acceptance of AVs, including which autonomous features are most in-demand, potential ownership models and regulation options.

Despite American tech and automotive companies leading the way in AV development, Americans are among the most reluctant to use it. Those in China, in contrast, are twice as likely to say they “can’t wait” to use AVs than Americans or Canadians, according to the firm’s research.

Perhaps the reluctance of Americans to embrace the emerging technology has to do with its strong identity as a car culture. Nearly six in 10 people consider themselves “car people,” and 81 percent feel that the car they drive reflects their personality, at least to some degree. Digging deeper into the data, Ipsos found hints of a coming car-culture clash, as noticeable divides about acceptance of autonomous vehicles are seen along political lines.

