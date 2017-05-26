Body Shop Business
U.S. Lags Behind U.K. in Preparing for Insuring Autonomous Vehicles

The United Kingdom has lapped the United States in preparing for how to insure autonomous vehicles.

That’s the assertion of an article on PropertyCasualty360.com, which notes that the U.K. insurer Adrian Flux – not Nationwide, not Allstate – developed the first insurance policy covering driverless cars.

The article also points out that the U.K. government recently implemented legislation mandating that insurance policies for self-driving cars must offer coverage for the two states of an autonomous vehicle: when the driver is in control, and when the vehicle is in control.

For more, read “Insuring Autonomous Vehicles.”

