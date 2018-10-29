U.S. Patent Office Awards AirPro Diagnostics Notice of Allowance on Patent

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has received a “Notice of Allowance” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 14/849,084 for its process to remotely program vehicles across the internet utilizing vehicle manufacturer (OEM) software.

“We are proud to receive recognition from the federal government and its examiner for official patent protection of the AirPro processes,” said Lonnie Margol, president and CEO of AirPro Diagnostics. “This Notice of Allowance is an important milestone as we continue to execute on our strategy to deliver comprehensive OEM-compliant remote scanning, diagnostics and calibration solutions to the Collision Repair Community.”

AirPro Diagnostics is a Jacksonville, Fla.-based automotive technology development and service company currently focused on commercialization of innovative solutions for the domestic and international collision repair industry. Through its state-of- the-art, OEM-compliant AirPro scan tool and its ORION diagnostic management system, AirPro’s highly-skilled staff of master technicians provide reliable scanning and diagnostics along with detailed reports. The AirPro solution is widely recognized as a timely and cost-effective approach for accurate pre- and post-repair scanning and OEM safety system calibrations to all collision repairers.

