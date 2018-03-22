As shops are learning, the new waterborne automotive finishes require new air treatment tools. Waterborne finishes require air that is free of oil vapor. Standard oil-removing filters absorb oil mist and fine droplets while vaporized oil passes right through, causing finishing flaws. Today’s premium and waterborne finishes demand compressed air that is cleaner than ever.

Conventional filters and dryers remove particulates, water vapor, and condensed water and oil. Vaporized oil in the compressed air stream passes right through conventional filters and dryers, causing finishing flaws. The new Motor Guard M-C100 Filter removes oil vapor from compressed air.

Motor Guard’s Carbon-Max Cartridge contains activated carbon media that traps oil and other molecules in microscopic pores through the adsorption process. The filter delivers air to the spray gun that is virtually free from oil vapor (<.01 ppm by weight). In addition to oil vapor, the new filter removes silicone vapor, desiccant dust and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) of all types for a better finish and a cleaner, healthier work environment.

The addition of the M-C100 as the final stage in a new or existing air management system ensures defect-free jobs with today’s premium and waterborne finishes. The M-C100 Activated Carbon Filter is the latest addition to a full line of refinishing products. From pulling to painting, Motor Guard has a product for all of your auto body and refinishing needs.

For more information, contact Motor Guard at (800) 227-2822 or visit www.motorguard.com.