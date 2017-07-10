United Recyclers Group Adds Auto Rim Shop as Factory OE Refurbished Wheel Provider

United Recyclers Group (URG) announced it has added Auto Rim Shop as a factory OE fully refurbished wheel provider. Customers now have the option to see Auto Rim Shop in the URG Hot Key or in their Pinnacle Pro system.

Auto Rim Shop, located in Farmingdale, N.Y., is a leading distributor of fully refurbished factory wheels and new TPMS sensors. Providing the most reliable service and highest quality products at the most competitive prices, Auto Rim Shop counts customer satisfaction among its top priorities.

With an inventory of tens of thousands of wheels and a dedicated team with over a combined century’s worth of experience in the industry, Auto Rim Shop is able to professionally serve its customers.