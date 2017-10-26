Universal Technical Institute to Enter New York Metro Market with 13th Campus

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) plans to open a new campus in Bloomfield, N.J., in fall 2018.

“The new location underscores UTI’s commitment to providing more students with convenient and affordable training and more skilled technicians to its industry partners,” the institute said in a news release.

The campus marks the company’s first entry into the New York metro area, its 13th campus nationwide and its third smaller-format campus.

The New Jersey campus is part of UTI’s strategy to develop smaller, commuter-friendly campuses in high-demand markets, and will be patterned on similar, successful campuses in Dallas and Long Beach, Calif.

The company has entered into a 12-year lease agreement on the approximately 102,000-square-foot facility, which will offer the company’s automotive and diesel programs. At full capacity, it will accommodate approximately 800 students.

“Our employer and industry partners tell us that they can’t get enough skilled technicians to meet their demand,”” said Kimberly McWaters, president and chief executive officer of UTI. “Like our other campuses, the New Jersey location will offer a high-quality hands-on, STEM-based curriculum that gives students the skills needed to fill these jobs, which offer plenty of opportunities to build rewarding, long-term careers.”

UTI campuses are supported by local employers and major transportation manufacturers that help guide UTI programs, invest in its facilities and give UTI students the chance to work with the most current technology, vehicles and equipment. The company has training partnerships with manufacturers of more than 30 of the nation’s leading transportation brands, including BMW, Cummins, Ford, Freightliner, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Peterbilt and Porsche, as well as with NASCAR.