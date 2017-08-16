Universal Technical Institute Expands Popular Welding Technology Program to Avondale, Ariz., Campus

Universal Technical Institute has expanded its new Welding Technology program to the UTI-Avondale campus in the Phoenix area.

Student and employer interest in the program is high in anticipation of classes scheduled to begin in January 2018, the institute said.

“UTI-Avondale will be the second UTI campus to offer the Welding Technology program, and more will follow,” said Michael Romano, UTI-Avondale campus president. “This is an expansion strategy that supports student enrollment growth, improves the utilization of our facilities and enables us to better meet the needs of employers. Skilled welders are in demand, so UTI is proud to provide yet another avenue for students to get the skills they need for a rewarding career.”

In July, UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) became the first UTI campus to launch the new welding program. The first class was filled to capacity, according to the institute.

The UTI Welding Technology program prepares students for certification via the American Welding Society. The program includes hands-on training and instruction through a comprehensive curriculum developed with Lincoln Electric.

“Lincoln Electric has a century-long commitment to educating welders,” said Jason Scales, manager of educational services at Lincoln Electric. “With the critical shortage of welders today, we accelerated our efforts to provide educators at every level with skills and knowledge that employers demand. We are excited to expand our products, services and expertise to help the UTI team develop an outstanding welding education program.”