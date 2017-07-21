Universal Technical Institute Launches New Welding Technology Program

Universal Technical Institute has launched a new Welding Technology program at its Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., campus.

The 36-week program, designed by the institute and Lincoln Electric, trains students for American Welding Society certification.

Courses will include Principles of Welding, Gas Metal and Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Pipe Welding, Safety and more.

Welders are in demand in collision repair, automotive fabrication, motorsports, aerospace and other industries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employers will need to fill more than 128,000 welding positions between 2014 and 2024.

“The Rancho Cucamonga campus is the first of multiple UTI campuses slated to launch the welding program as a part of UTI’s strategy to grow our student population and serve industry’s needs,” said Roger Speer, campus president and regional vice president. “At a time when our country has such a strong and growing demand for skilled professionals, the welding program gives students industry-aligned training and another promising career path.”

Universal Technical Institute offers postsecondary education at 12 campuses for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians.