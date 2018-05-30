Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment at New Campus in Bloomfield, New Jersey

From aftermarketNews.com

Universal Technical Institute has opened enrollment to prospective students at its new, state-of-the-industry campus in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with classes to begin in the fall. The campus will train students for high-tech, in-demand jobs as skilled automotive and diesel transportation technicians.

The Bloomfield campus marks the company’s first entry into the tri-state area and will be its 13th campus nationwide. At full capacity, the 108,000-square-foot facility will offer hands-on, high-tech training to approximately 800 students. Students can complete core automotive and diesel technology programs and be ready to work in 11 to 18 months.

“As we hear every day from our employer partners, there is a clear, significant and unmet demand for trained automotive and diesel technicians,” said UTI-Bloomfield Campus President Steve McElfresh. “We give students the skills needed to fill these jobs, which cannot be outsourced, automatized or offshored, and offer opportunities to build rewarding, long-term careers.”

At its campuses across the nation, UTI partners with both local employers and transportation industry leaders, including brands like BMW, Cummins, Ford, Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz, NASCAR, Peterbilt, Porsche and Volvo. These partners invest in campus facilities, outfit training labs with the most current vehicles, technology and tools, and guide educational programs, so students graduate with the knowledge and skills employers want. Approximately four of five UTI graduates are employed full-time in their field within a year of graduating, says the institute.

“We are thrilled to have a UTI campus in the Northeast,” said John Cragg, executive vice president – East Operations at Penske Automotive Group. “UTI is a vital source of the technicians we need to operate our 32 dealerships and collision centers in the tri-state area, and our demand for these highly skilled employees only continues to grow. We know we can rely on UTI for quality, professional technicians with high-tech skills to meet the ever increasing requirements in automotive service. Our company offers generous compensation and incentive packages to attract and retain the best UTI graduates.”

Last year, the federal government tripled its estimate of the number of transportation technicians needed nationwide by 2026. According to new projections, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries, and the transportation industry will have to fill more than 120,000 technician job openings every year.

“Crown Lift Trucks values its relationship with UTI because it provides the opportunity to present students with a career path that can leverage their skills in ways they might not have imagined,” said Tim Roth, director of branch aftermarket operations at Crown Equipment Corp.

The Bloomfield campus, which is accessible from the New York/New Jersey rail and bus systems, will predominantly serve a commuter population, allowing students to access UTI’s quality education without leaving home. That, combined with a flexible curriculum that helps students fit classroom time into their work and family schedules, will make it easier and more affordable to come to UTI.

“The response and support we’ve seen from local leaders, the community and employers is inspiring,” said McElfresh. “We could not have selected a better location than Bloomfield, where we’ll be able to offer new career paths and promising futures to hundreds of students every year.”