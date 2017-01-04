Update Your Detailing Department Lighting with the Innovative Lighting Package

Innovative Tools and Technologies’ MultiMatch automotive detailing light has a Color Rendering Index of 95 and an amazingly bright 2000 lumen output. These features will help you identify swirl marks, burn-through, sand scratches and dirt nibs while still in the detail department without having to pull the vehicle outside for final inspection.

The lithium ion battery has up to six hours of battery life, but the MultiMatch also comes with a 16-ft. cord for all-day continuous use. The MultiMatch light is made of die-cast aluminum which makes it shock, water and dust resistant. You receive two of these lights included in the package.

To put these lights where you need them, two high-quality stands are included. One is a tripod that can extend up to 10 feet in the air for working on roofs and hoods. The wheel stand has three locking casters and a height adjustment range of 32 to 74 inches for work on the sides of the car. You can also remove your lights from the stands in under two seconds with the double slide-and-lock brackets on each rack so you can do quick handheld inspections on lower vehicle areas.

This package is the most cost-effective way to update your detailing department’s lighting. It’s perfect for a rugged auto body shop environment, but just in case, the lights are also backed by a one-year warranty.

To find one of these lights in your area. To get the Innovative Tools and Technologies 2017 Digital Catalog.