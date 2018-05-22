Body Shop Business
Training/Valspar
ago

Valspar Automotive Summer Classes Cover Refinish Systems

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

This summer, Valspar Automotive will continue to offer I-CAR-certified training for refinishers at its centers in the Dallas area, Detroit and Sacramento, Calif.

All training curriculum covers hands-on application and classroom learning for water and solvent technologies as well as color theory.

“Our training courses cover both paint and process,” said Valspar Automotive Technical Director Gary Kilby. “The goal is to help our students, collision repair professionals of all levels of experience, work toward achieving that invisible repair. We show them how the latest products and systems work, and how implementing process impacts and benefits quality, output, productivity and profitability.”

Select a class from Valspar’s June, July and August schedule, which focuses on all of Valspar Automotive’s refinish systems, including Matrix Automotive Finishes, Prospray Finishes, DeBeer Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM).

Training Center Date(s) Course Description
Grand Prairie June 5-6 Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM) System
Grand Prairie June 9-10 DeBeer refinish WaterBase 900+ Series
Grand Prairie June 11-15 Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System
Grand Prairie June 19-20 Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System
Detroit June 19-20 DeBeer Refinish BeroBase 500 Series
Detroit June 26-27 DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series
Sacramento June 26-27 DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series
Sacramento June 28-29 [Spanish] DeBeer Refinish WaterBase 900+ Series + Color Theory
Sacramento July 24-25 Prospray Finishes LV System
Sacramento July 26-27 [Spanish] Prospray Finishes LV System
Sacramento Aug 28-29 Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System
Sacramento Aug 30-31 [Spanish] Matrix C2C Coast 2 Coast Intermix Color System

 

The Color Theory class for DeBeer Refinish’s waterborne system, WaterBase 900+, is new as of this year to Valspar Automotive’s curriculum. The class focuses on OEM color styling and variations. “Students learn what is involved in selecting the right color and how to properly utilize the necessary tools and resources, like the spectrophotometer,” Kilby noted.

Color Theory at a Valspar training center also includes hands-on experience with Valspar’s formula retrieval software: Color Focus.

For more information about Valspar Automotive’s curriculum and/or to enroll in a class, visit the Valspar website.

