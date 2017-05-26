Valspar Expands Production Capacity for Automotive Refinish Coatings

Valspar has expanded production capacity of its automotive refinish coatings at two U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Recent technology and equipment upgrades at locations in Garland, Texas, and Pittsburgh have ramped up manufacturing volumes and increased filling and storage capacity for select brands within the Valspar Automotive portfolio, including DeBeer Refinish, Valspar Refinish, Prospray Finishes and Matrix Automotive Finishes.

New technology and equipment automates a number of processes and delivers immediate and greater efficiencies, as well as enhanced quality control, faster filling and mixing times, safer working conditions and more environmentally-friendly practices, according to Minneapolis-based Valspar.

“Not only are we producing the necessary volume to serve customers and the growing market, but we’re improving ergonomics and overall safety protocols for our employees,” said Dave Brunori, business director for Valspar Automotive, North America.

Expansions at the Garland and Pittsburgh sites represent a $10 million project – the largest of its kind by Valspar Automotive to date.

The added production capacity will result in a 200 percent increase in output of automotive refinish brands, according to Valspar.

“The stage is set for our commercial organization to deliver products on time and at the required level of quality to grow our business over the next five years,” added Brunori.

As a result of its expansion projects in North America, Valspar Automotive also has increased storage space by approximately 300 percent.

“With automated, in-line equipment there’s little to no manual intervention in the production process, improving consistency in filling and packaging cans,” said Sue Byrne, global director of supply chain at Valspar Automotive. The Garland facility alone went from filling 450,000 cans to 1.3 million annually, with the capability to grow to more than 3 million.

In Pittsburgh, activator and hardener production has nearly doubled. “We’re filling more cans and we’re doing it more efficiently,” Byrne added.

Integration of Quest Specialty Chemicals

The sites’ expansion is one of the final phases of integrating the automotive refinish coatings business of Quest Specialty Chemicals, which Valspar acquired in June 2015. Valspar has consolidated all of its automotive coatings research and development, manufacturing and distribution at three “centers of excellence” – in Garland, Pittsburgh and Massillon, Ohio.

The three facilities develop and produce refinish products for popular brands including DeBeer Refinish, Valspar Refinish, Matrix Automotive Finishes, U.S. Chemical & Plastics and Prospray Finishes as well as several private-label brands.