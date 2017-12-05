Vandals Won’t Stop Cloot’s Auto Body from Continuing Christmas Tradition After Community Rallies Around Shop

Recently, BodyShop Business told the story of a Westfield, Mass., body shop owner whose popular seasonal decorations were vandalized over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The incident prompted Gary Cloutier, owner of Cloot’s Auto Body, and his wife to consider canceling their plans for a Christmas display in the front lawn of the body shop.

However, after an outpouring of support from the local community, the Cloutiers have had a change of heart.

WWLP 22News is reporting that the Cloutiers now plan to decorate for Christmas, and they’ll invite customers and community members to help.

“It just puts a smile on your face and restores your faith in humanity,” Cloutier told 22News.

After word got out that the Thanksgiving display had been vandalized, community members have sent notes of support, donated money to replace the vandalized decorations and even stopped by the shop to decorate the vintage GMC truck in front of the shop.

Watch the news clip below: