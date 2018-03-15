Vehicle Service Group Using Augmented Reality to Connect Trade Show Attendees with Collision Repair ‘Works of Art’

The Rotary and Chief booth at the NADA Expo and ATD Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center may resemble a trip to Paris more than a trip to a trade conference, thanks to the brands’ new augmented-reality (AR) art gallery installation.

The Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brands will leverage experiential AR technology to provide customers a deeper engagement opportunity with a wide range of products, from vehicle lifts to wheel service products and collision repair equipment, expanding beyond what can be physically showcased in expo booth No. 2586C on March 23-25.

The gallery-styled experience will feature eight custom-made works of art that portray specific products across the lift, wheel service and collision repair lines of equipment, according to VSG.

Using hand-held tablets, customers will be able to scan a painting and access a variety of information about the equipment depicted – everything from demo videos to 3-D and animated models to product specifications and features. The experiences help bring to life products that may not be physically located in the booth or able to be fully demonstrated, and can give a real-time sense of how a piece of equipment can fulfill a dealership’s specific needs, VSG said.

“Our AR art gallery brings a different perspective through modern technology to viewing equipment that many people are already familiar with,” said David Fischmer, VSG director of marketing. “We already consider our equipment to be true works of art, created from steel by our craftsmen back in the factory. Now, anyone can get up close and personal with our products, see them in action, and get excited about featuring them in their service department.”

VSG will offer eight unique AR opportunities to learn more about the brands and their equipment, including:

Rotary’s SM/AR14 drive-on lift family

Rotary SPOA10SW asymmetrical two-post lift featuring Shockwave technology

Rotary SmartLift inground lift

Rotary Wheel Service products

New Chief Meridian Live Mapping System with Galileo laser scanner

New Rotary heavy-duty symmetrical two-post lifts

Rotary’s Mach Flex mobile column lifting system

Rotary’s history of innovation

In addition to the AR gallery, the brands will feature select products within the booth to allow for hands-on opportunities. The booth footprint will include the Rotary XA14 alignment scissor lift; Rotary tire changers, wheel balancers and alignment systems; a Rotary SmartLift inground lift; and Chief’s new Meridian Live Mapping computerized measurement system.

To learn more about the full line of lifts, wheel service and collision repair products available from Rotary and Chief, stop by booth No. 2586C at the NADA Expo/ATD Show, contact your local distributor or visit www.rotarylift.com or www.chiefautomotive.com.