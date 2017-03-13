Vendors Excited for Upcoming Northeast 2017 Show

As the days count down to the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ)’s 40th Annual Northeast 2017 Automotive Services Show, the show’s exhibitors are excited and anxious to display their latest in automotive repair service, tools and equipment.

Celebrating 40 years as the largest regional trade show of its kind in the country, Northeast takes place March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

With more than 100 vendors encompassing over 65,000 square feet of the sold-out Northeast 2017 show floor, here is just a small sample of the exhibitors’ enthusiasm:

“Attending and sponsoring the Northeast show is important to BASF, as it allows us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to the industry. This show provides us the opportunity to interact with current and target customers and communicate the entirety of our offering.” – Tina Nelles, BASF

“We are excited to be back at the Northeast show again. This show attracts a lot of attendees being held over a weekend. That’s important to us. You can just feel the energy on the show floor. Industry people want to be here.” – Leigh Guarnieri, American Honda

“To me, there’s no better format that I’ve seen in which to have conversations with active and prospective customers in a relaxed environment than the Northeast show. It’s the best avenue for us to get in front of customers.” – Howard Meeks, Flemington Car & Truck Country

“Northeast has done a fantastic job of bringing people in. They draw OEMs, and they pull in the shops from the area. That makes it an easy decision for us to exhibit there.” – Keith Egan, Collision Equipment Co.

“BMW of North America LLC recognizes the importance of the collision industry to support the satisfaction of our customers, and we see Northeast as a great opportunity to work closer with collision industry professionals.” – Jimmy Cox, BMW of North America LLC

“It’s been great exposure. It’s a great environment to show our customers not just a piece of equipment sitting there, but what it can actually do for them, and that is invaluable.” – Nick Mattera, Innovative Solutions and Technology

“Northeast has grown quite a bit into what many say is just an excellent show, and we want to be part of it.” – Dito Diez, Goliath Carts

“Being at Northeast gives us an opportunity to talk to our customers out of the shop environment and build some relationships through open dialogue.” – Brad Panichella, PPG Automotive Refinish

Registration is currently open at www.aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit www.aaspnj.org.