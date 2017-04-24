Video: Big Ass Fans and Lights Improve Morale, Boost Productivity at Don Jacobs Paint & Body

Technicians at Don Jacobs Paint & Body in Lexington, Ky., are more comfortable and productive after the collision repair facility installed Big Ass ceiling fans and LED fixtures, collision tech Jim Slone explains in a video posted by Big Ass Solutions.

“Since we installed the Big Ass Fans, employee morale has definitely improved,” Slone says. “Everybody isn’t soaking in sweat in the summertime, and they’re not cold in the wintertime. It makes for a much happier employee.”

Big Ass LED fixtures make it easier for technicians to see paint blemishes, mismatched colors and other imperfections, Jacobs adds. It’s a big improvement over the facility’s previous halogen lights, which took about 10 minutes to get to full brightness in the morning. Even then, they cast shadows that made it hard to assess vehicle damage.

“With these Big Ass lights … when you go to buff on a panel, you can actually see what you’re buffing,” Slone explains. “You can see all the imperfections of the paint. They really magnify anything that is wrong.”