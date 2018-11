Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

Dave Green of CAR BENCH gives us a tour through the company’s SEMA booth and showcases some of the company’s unique product offerings, including its universal jig system, bench and measuring system. In the video, Green covers all the features of the products and how each can help you improve shop productivity with ease.