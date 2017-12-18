VIDEO: Measuring for Damage

BodyShop Business has launched a new video series titled “Crash Course” with the goal of educating the collision industry on various technical and business-related topics.

This inaugural video features Editor Jason Stahl summarizing an article by Mitch Becker titled, “Measuring for Damage.” This article, which appeared in the February 2016 issue of BodyShop Business, emphasized the importance of measuring every vehicle with a professional measuring system due to new designs in vehicle structures.

Stahl explains how damage is being found in places it never used to due to these new vehicle structure designs, and how a lot of revenue is lost and danger caused by not measuring for damage.