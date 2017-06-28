Body Shop Business
Marketing/Sugar Hill Auto Collision
ago

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Kangaroos Confound Driverless Cars in Australia

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Mitchell Announces Closing of $70 Million First-Lien Term Loan

Auto Insurers Could Take $137 Billion Hit from Self-Driving Cars: KPMG

Distracted Driving: iPhone App Designed to Keep Drivers Focused on Road

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

In a new Facebook video, Kevin Moreland, co-owner of Sugar Hill Auto Collision in Sugar Hill, Ga., offers a real-world example of why consumers should think twice about letting insurers dictate where they take their collision-damaged vehicles.

Walking around a 2016 Dodge Hellcat that was rear-ended, Moreland notes that the insurance company wanted the shop to repair the vehicle. But the Hellcat sustained far more damage than meets the eye.

“If you take a closer look on the inside, you’ll see this has some pretty extensive damage to it,” Moreland explains.

Looking inside the trunk, Moreland points out that the vehicle’s inner structure is ultra-high-strength steel. Per the OEM guidelines – in this case, Mopar – collision-damaged high-strength steel should be replaced, not repaired.

“So to repair this car properly, we would be replacing all this inner structure, including the floor pan,” Moreland explains. “To do that you’d have to cut your quarter panels off, you’d have to cut your roof off. [You’d have to] really destroy this car to repair it properly.”

Moreland also points to huge buckles in the left side of the Hellcat’s body, which is the type of damage that “insurance companies and direct repair programs might overlook.”

Based on his assessment, Moreland convinced the insurer to declare the vehicle a structural total.

“So it’s very important to take your car to a body shop that looks at these [OEM] guidelines and repairs them according to how they say they should be repaired,” Moreland says.

  • Dom

    What a douche bag … guess we’ll start totaling every car for a minor hit and pay $5k-$10k a year for insurance and we can close-up our stores and . Pull it, swap the freaking parts, replace the 1/4 and walk away with a nice fat $20k check knowing the car is SAFE and repaired correctly. OEMs are in the business of selling new cars, not parts. Think they might have a vested interest in seeing cars un-repairable after a light hit like that?

    • Hit hard enough on the right to buckle the left quarter the car is toast. The harder the steel the faster it work hardens so if you could pull any of that straight it would be more brittle and most likely tear just trying to straighten it. The HSS and UHSS are used to protect the passengers and deflect energy impact away from the passenger area.

  • Kim Horseman

    This guy is a real idiot! He makes it sound like ALL body shops that work as DRP shops are stupid and blind. I can’t believe Body Shop Business has the nerve to even share such a ridiculous video. SHAME ON YOU. Let’s just start totaling every car no matter what amount of damage it has. Why are we cutting the roof off anyway?

  • Mike

    I personally work for an insurance carrier. I cannot speak for other carriers but we require our partners to follow all OE guidelines and repair the vehicle properly. All of the repairs are guarenteed so cutting corners would just create further problems down the road which means more money being paid to correct those problems. Not smart business. As for this situation, I am sure once the OE guidelines and recommendations were provided to the insurance carrier, that was the reason for the decision to total the Hellcat. Which we almost never see enter shops.

  • George

    HA! EZ big guy (dom). Clearly, he/they are trying to get out there and send a message. I give him credit for that. I do agree his content could use a little scrubbing, but overall, ‘A’ for effort . Always test your assumptions before you start raising your voice. OEM guidelines are our bible. If they say no repair or replace, thats it, (but we know that). We also do not know what his market is like.
    In our area, just south of SF, if I can store a car for a week, it would take a $10,000 repair to equal the same profit. Im talking about an area where shop space is north of $2.00 per sq ft. So for me, total away. For you, fix away.
    Either way, customer education is critical and we all need to do better on that front. Agreed?

Show Full Article