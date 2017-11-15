VIDEO: Steering Angle Sensor Recalibration
ASE certified technician Andrew Markel discusses the importance of recalibrating the steering angle sensor after disconnecting the battery in a vehicle. Sponsored by Standard.
Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars
Jim Ellis Automotive Group Shows Appreciation for First Responders
Registration Now Open for National Auto Body Council Annual Golf Fundraiser
Visteon Partners with American Center for Mobility as Founding Member, Driving Development of Autonomous Vehicles
Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers
Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs
AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’
Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating
ASE certified technician Andrew Markel discusses the importance of recalibrating the steering angle sensor after disconnecting the battery in a vehicle. Sponsored by Standard.