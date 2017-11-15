Body Shop Business
News/Diagnostics
ago

VIDEO: Steering Angle Sensor Recalibration

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Jim Ellis Automotive Group Shows Appreciation for First Responders

Registration Now Open for National Auto Body Council Annual Golf Fundraiser

Visteon Partners with American Center for Mobility as Founding Member, Driving Development of Autonomous Vehicles

Nu-Look Collision Donates $6,000 to Deserving Families

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

ASE certified technician Andrew Markel discusses the importance of recalibrating the steering angle sensor after disconnecting the battery in a vehicle. Sponsored by Standard.

Show Full Article