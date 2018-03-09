Virgin Mary Statue Stolen from Philadelphia Auto Body Shop

Any kind of theft is bad, but when someone swipes your statue of the Blessed Mother? Well, that’s just taking things to a new low.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that David DeFinis Auto Body & Collision of Upper Holmesburg, Pa., had their “guardian angel” stolen that had stood and watched over David DeFinis’s body shop for 22 years. He put the Virgin Mary statue up to watch over his shop the first day he opened.

After the theft, DeFinis put up a sign that reads, “Someone stole our statue of the Blessed Mother. Please pray for her return. She stood here for 22 years.”

To read the full story, click here.