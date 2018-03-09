Body Shop Business
News/David DeFinis Auto Body & Collision
ago

Virgin Mary Statue Stolen from Philadelphia Auto Body Shop

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Motor Guard Names PBE Sales Manager

PartsTrader Markets Limited Names Thomas O’Brien Chairman of the Board

Virgin Mary Statue Stolen from Philadelphia Auto Body Shop

ROGO Fastener Co. to Bring Paul of Paul Jr. Designs to NORTHEAST 2018 

Car-O-Liner Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

Clip Job Gone Bad? Frame Separates in Alleged Road-Rage Crash in New Jersey

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

Any kind of theft is bad, but when someone swipes your statue of the Blessed Mother? Well, that’s just taking things to a new low.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that David DeFinis Auto Body & Collision of Upper Holmesburg, Pa., had their “guardian angel” stolen that had stood and watched over David DeFinis’s body shop for 22 years. He put the Virgin Mary statue up to watch over his shop the first day he opened.

After the theft, DeFinis put up a sign that reads, “Someone stole our statue of the Blessed Mother. Please pray for her return. She stood here for 22 years.”

To read the full story, click here.

Show Full Article