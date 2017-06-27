Vocational Students Have Raised $115,000 for Automotive Program by Auctioning Restored Mustang

Students at Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus, Ga., winners of the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge,” recently saw their restored 1996 Ford Mustang sell for $65,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in Uncasville, Conn.

The students tuned, restored and customized the pre-owned car into a pristine, creative representation of their school, as part of the six-week automotive education competition.

Prior to the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction, the vehicle sold for $50,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach, Fla. After purchasing the vehicle at the Palm Beach auction, the buyer donated the car back for auction at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville.

With the proceeds from the auctions in Florida and Connecticut, the students have raised $115,000 for their school’s automotive program. The winning bidder followed suit and donated the car back, allowing Quaker State and the students to bring the car to Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction in October.