Volkswagen Approves Celette Naja Evolution Measuring System for Collision Repair

Volkswagen has approved Celette’s Naja Evolution electronic measuring system for collision repair.

The system includes a storage cabinet, probes, sockets, battery charger and accessories.

It also includes Celette’s 3-D software, which provides technicians with unique views of the control points in relation to length, width and height, allowing an efficient damage analysis on a database of thousands of vehicles.

