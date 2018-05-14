Volkswagen Approves Celette Naja Evolution Measuring System for Collision Repair
Volkswagen has approved Celette’s Naja Evolution electronic measuring system for collision repair.
The system includes a storage cabinet, probes, sockets, battery charger and accessories.
It also includes Celette’s 3-D software, which provides technicians with unique views of the control points in relation to length, width and height, allowing an efficient damage analysis on a database of thousands of vehicles.
