Pro Spot International announced that its SP-5.3 MIG/MAG welder has been approved by VW/Audi globally. The welder passed tough tests for aluminum, CuSi (silicon bronze) and steel.

“On behalf of the Pro Spot team, I am very satisfied getting this approval from VW/Audi,” said Ron Olsson, president of Pro Spot.

For more information on Pro Spot, visit www.prospot.com.