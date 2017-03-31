Volkswagen Launches New Mechanical Parts Program to be Powered Exclusively By RepairLink

OEC, the parts ecommerce technology leader for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) distribution networks, announced that Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VW) has expanded the use of RepairLink, a web-based, all makes and models parts ordering and fulfillment solution, for their network of U.S. dealers and independent repair facility customers. The newly created VW parts marketing program, Genuine Advantage, allows VW dealers to offer mechanical parts at an average of 38 percent off retail price, enabling them to more effectively compete against non-OEM parts.

VW represents one of five automotive OEM dealer networks in the U.S. to offer a nationwide parts marketing program through RepairLink for their OE mechanical parts.

“We are excited to work with VW to launch an exclusive mechanical parts program in RepairLink,” said Jon Palazzo, OEC vice president and general manager, Mechanical. “With nearly 3,000 franchised dealers and 80,000-plus shops on RepairLink, we are confident VW dealers and repair shop customers will improve customer service and buy more OE parts from dealers.”

Added Dan DuCharme, VW wholesale field operations manager, “RepairLink is a win-win for our dealers and independent repair facility customers. Dealers can leverage this tool for greater reach and sales in the competitive parts market, and independent repairers will enjoy the ease of online ordering and OEM parts at competitive prices.”

The VW Genuine Advantage parts program is now available in RepairLink to a network of more than 500 VW dealers in the U.S. Independent repair facilities can access RepairLink at no cost, courtesy of automotive dealers, to access competitive parts pricing in an online parts ordering platform for all manufacturers.