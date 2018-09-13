Mike Anderson to Offer Free Volkswagen Repair Procedures Webinar

Mike Anderson of Collision Advice has announced he is resuming his series of free “Learn to Research, Research to Learn” webinars with a new session focused on Volkswagen’s “erWin” information system that will take place on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. EST.

“Checking the OEM websites for collision repair procedures and information is the best way to ensure you’re conducting proper repairs,” said Anderson. “Like the other webinars we’ve done in this series, this one will help you learn to more efficiently navigate the websites – in this case, the Volkswagen system – to find what you need.”

Anderson launched his series of monthly webinars earlier this year to help shops more easily research and use OEM collision repair information. Webinar attendees will be able to text in questions during the live event. Attendees will need to use their computer audio for the webinar; no phone dial-in will be available.

As with the four previous sessions in the series, this month’s webinar will be available for later viewing, but registering now ensures you will be notified when it is posted if you miss the live event. Previous webinars can be viewed here.

To register, click here.