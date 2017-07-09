Body Shop Business
Volvo Makes I-CAR Gold a Requirement for Certified Collision Repair Program

Auto body shops will need to have I-CAR Gold Class status to qualify for the Volvo Certified Collision Facility Program, I-CAR said.

“Our partnership with Volvo is yet another example of the value that OEMs are increasingly placing on comprehensive collision repair technical education and training,” said I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne. “Volvo’s commitment to training will help ensure that technicians within its network have the knowledge and skills that contribute to performance of complete, safe and quality repairs.”

I-CAR also is partnering with Volvo to develop and deliver Volvo vehicle-specific training that will be required in addition to the standard Gold Class requirements. I-CAR has more than 35 vehicle- and technology-specific training courses in its portfolio, the organization noted.

For more information on Volvo’s training requirements, visit the I-CAR webpage.

  • The Wreck Fixer

    This should be a bare minimum requirement to participate in any OEM or insurance programs. We all know that education is the key to success, but, for some reason, a lot of the industry likes to pretend like it’s 1972.

