In Wake of Hurricanes and Wildfires, Subaru Makes Additional Donations to American Red Cross

In the wakes of the recent wildfires in the Western United States and the hurricanes that have ravaged parts of the South, Subaru of America announced that it has donated an additional $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

As a platinum member of the nonprofit’s Ready 365 Giving Program, Subaru already contributes $100,000 annually to support the organization’s proactive response to disaster relief, and recently matched its annual support with an additional donation of $100,000.

To further support the relief and recovery efforts, the automaker now has tripled its support in 2017 with a third donation of $100,000.

“At Subaru, it is part of our Love Promise to help our neighbors in times of need,” said Thomas Doll, president and COO of Subaru of America. “We strongly believe it is our responsibility to support our communities. When we watched the devastation that has hit some of the areas, we knew we had to do more. While we know the need is great, we hope these funds will help to provide some support to those in the areas that need it most.”

In addition to the lump-sum donation, the Subaru of America Foundation has established a way for Subaru of America employees to help support relief and recovery efforts. Through the program, employee donations to eligible organizations providing disaster relief will be matched on a $2-for-$1 basis for all relief efforts through Nov. 30.

More information on disaster-relief charities can be found at sites such as CharityNavigator.org and Give.org.