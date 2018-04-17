Warrensburg Collision Manager Casey Lund Named Among Ingram’s Magazine 40 Under Forty

Casey Lund, manager of Warrensburg Collision, has been named a member of the 40 Under Forty class of 2018 by Ingram’s Magazine of Kansas City.

The honor is given to young business professionals in the greater Kansas City area who reflect the highest levels of ethics and integrity, show a commitment to entrepreneurial thinking and a clear record of achievement in business. Other requirements for candidates include attaining executive-level managerial status and demonstrating strong leadership skills, having earned positions with professional affiliations and associations that reflect the respect others have for their contributions. Candidates have also earned appointments to boards and commissions, both civic and philanthropic, to demonstrate a commitment to community service.

After earning his business management degree, Lund began working as a development officer for his alma mater, the University of Central Missouri. In 2005, Lund took over Warrensburg Collision when his father became ill, leaving him to learn the industry from the ground up – true trial by fire. Lund knew that things needed to change in order to reflect his own leadership style and strengths. He finally got mad enough in 2012 to alter the direction of the business, which in turn has impacted the collision industry in the area.

Lund introduced Warrensburg Collision to lean principles. This team-based approach allows for constant improvement, lessens waste and encourages leadership from within. Since taking over, the business has multiplied fivefold, customers are served more efficiently, and they’re sharing their unique philosophy for other businesses to improve their culture through tours and invitations to their morning meetings. Warrensburg Collision has been included in the Ingram’s Magazine Corporate 100 three times for business growth and recognized by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce with the Fast Track Award.

Lund believes in giving back and is very active in the Warrensburg area. He was elected to the Warrensburg City Council in 2017, serves on various boards including the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, Whiteman AFB Base Community Council and the Warrensburg Schools Foundation, and is on numerous committees throughout the community. In the past, he was president of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and is a current member of Rotary International. He frequently speaks to local clubs and schools, has presented at the SEMA Show on leadership, and is a mentor for the Big Ideas Conference at UCM. Warrensburg Collision sponsors various local teams, events, charities and fundraisers, and Lund encourages team members to become active participants in community events. Warrensburg Collision is also the Official Collision Center of UCM Athletics.