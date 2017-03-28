Body Shop Business
Events/Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association
ago

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Sets Date for 2017 Golf Outing

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ABPA Supports Aftermarket Parts Bill in West Virginia

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Sets Date for 2017 Golf Outing

Abernethy Auto Body Owner Robert "Toby" Abernethy Passes Away

Indiana Salvage Yards Earn Clean Yard Award for Environmental Stewardship

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Study: California and New Hampshire Worst States for Filing Auto Insurance Claims

Registration Open for NABC Regional Golf Fundraiser in Dallas

Claims Frequency, Repair Complexity Pushing Rental Days Higher

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association will hold its Annual Golf Outing on May 17 at Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club in Gainesville, Va.

The golf outing, which raises funds for the local Jerry Dalton Memorial Education Fund, will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start.

“We are happy to announce our popular golf outing’s date for spring 2017,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of the association. “It’s new for us to be in the springtime, which is exciting, and we hope everyone will again join us to celebrate our industry’s education initiatives. More so now than ever, our local industry is fighting to get good techs, and this directly benefits those programs. This outing is a great day for a great cause, and I am so happy to be a part of it.”

The fun-filled day of camaraderie will include prizes and a reception dinner. Collision repairers and their industry constituents are welcome to attend.

The details for entry, sponsorship and course information are available on the association website.

Show Full Article