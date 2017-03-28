Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Sets Date for 2017 Golf Outing

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association will hold its Annual Golf Outing on May 17 at Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club in Gainesville, Va.

The golf outing, which raises funds for the local Jerry Dalton Memorial Education Fund, will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start.

“We are happy to announce our popular golf outing’s date for spring 2017,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of the association. “It’s new for us to be in the springtime, which is exciting, and we hope everyone will again join us to celebrate our industry’s education initiatives. More so now than ever, our local industry is fighting to get good techs, and this directly benefits those programs. This outing is a great day for a great cause, and I am so happy to be a part of it.”

The fun-filled day of camaraderie will include prizes and a reception dinner. Collision repairers and their industry constituents are welcome to attend.

The details for entry, sponsorship and course information are available on the association website.