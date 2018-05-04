Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Gearing up for 2018 Golf Outing

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) will hold its 2018 Annual Golf Outing on May 16 at Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club in Gainesville, Va.

The event, which raises money for the local Jerry Dalton Memorial Education Fund, will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start.

“More so now than ever, our local industry is fighting to get good techs, and this directly benefits those programs,” WMABA Executive Director Jordan Hendler said. “This outing is a great day for a great cause, and I am so happy to be a part of it.”

The outing will include prizes and a reception dinner.

If you’re interested in participating, the details on entry, sponsorship and the golf course are available on the WMABA website.