Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association to Host Mike Anderson & Friends

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced it will be hosting Mike Anderson & Friends on Feb. 16 from 1 to 8 p.m. at North Point High School collision training program facility in Waldorf, Md.

The event will be a two-part program (afternoon and/or evening) for collision shop managers, owners, estimators or technicians.

The afternoon session will include a 12:30 p.m. lunch. From 1-5 p.m., there will be a session titled, “Positioning Yourself in the Collision Repair Industry and Understanding What It Is Going to Take to Thrive and NOT Just Survive.”

The evening session will include:

  • 5:30 p.m. – Collision education facility tour
  • 6 p.m. – Dinner service
  • 6-8 p.m. – “Who Pays for What Survey and the Importance of Diagnostic Scanning and Calibrations (Jake Rodenroth, Collision Diagnostic Services)

Cost for WMABA members is $75 for part 1 and 2, no charge for part 2 only. Non-member cost is $150 for part 1 and 2 and $50 for part 2 only.

For more information, click here or contact WMABA Executive Director Jordan Hendler at (804) 427-6982 or [email protected]. To register for the event, click here.

