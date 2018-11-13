WEBINAR: Competing in a Convenience Economy

Bodyshop Business has announced a free webinar on how online shopping has changed the way consumers behave and how to compete in this changing market.

With the rise of sites such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy, consumers now expect the same effortless service experience at your shop.

The webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 5, will discuss how your business can compete in today’s convenience economy and meet the expectations that consumers now have.

This webinar will dive into how to simplify your customer experience, best practices to implement for your web presence and different methods of communication that your business should be utilizing.

EVENT DETAILS

“5 Tips to Win Customers in Today’s Convenience Economy”

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

TIME: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

DURATION: 60 minutes

COST: None

Produced by BodyShop Business

Sponsored by Podium

