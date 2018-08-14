Webinar: I-CAR to Discuss Training, Recognition and Service Enhancements

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will be hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 22 featuring Nick Notte, senior vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR, who will answer any industry questions about I-CAR’s upcoming changes for 2019.

On August 8, 2018, I-CAR announced the culmination of nearly five years of work in improving upon the organization’s curriculum, services and recognition program. The announcement highlighted ways in which the industry’s training program has been enhanced. Gold Class and Platinum requirements and new purchasing options were introduced, along with new developments which specifically address emerging needs in the industry as it relates to education, knowledge and professional development solutions.

The I-CAR leadership team expressed the importance of communicating directly with collision repairers associated with SCRS to help inform those in the association’s circle of influence about the changes which will shape the future of collision repair industry training and to address questions from the industry.

To register, click here.