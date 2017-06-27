Wertz, Zimmerman from Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers Take Home SkillsUSA Gold Medals

Dylan Wertz and Alan Zimmerman from the Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers Sentinel campus in Tiffin, Ohio, earned gold medals at the 53rd annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky.

Wertz, a senior at Columbian High School in Tiffin, was the gold medalist in the Automotive Refinish Technology category.

Zimmerman, a senior at Columbian High School, was the gold medalist in the Collision Repair Technology category. This was the second consecutive year that Zimmerman brought home a gold medal for collision repair.

Wertz and Zimmerman were two of 11 Vanguard-Sentinel students who earned gold medals at the SkillsUSA conference. Both are students in the Collision Repair Technology program at Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers.

Below is a complete list of the SkillsUSA medalists in the collision repair and automotive refinishing categories:

2017 SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Medalists

Alan Zimmerman (high school, gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC Sentinel campus, Tiffin, Ohio

(high school, gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC Sentinel campus, Tiffin, Ohio David Fors (high school, silver) – Montachusett Regional Vo-Tech, Fitchburg, Mass.

(high school, silver) – Montachusett Regional Vo-Tech, Fitchburg, Mass. Tanner Fienen (high school, bronze) – Franklin Technology Center, Joplin, Mo.

(high school, bronze) – Franklin Technology Center, Joplin, Mo. Joel Hartstack (college, gold) – Southwestern Community College, Creston, Iowa

(college, gold) – Southwestern Community College, Creston, Iowa Luis Renteria (college, silver) – Autry Technology Center, Enid, Okla.

(college, silver) – Autry Technology Center, Enid, Okla. David Garcia (college, bronze) – College of Lake County, Grayslake, Ill.

2017 SkillsUSA Automotive Refinishing Technology Medalists