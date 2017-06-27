Body Shop Business
Workforce Development/SkillsUSA
Wertz, Zimmerman from Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers Take Home SkillsUSA Gold Medals

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Alan Zimmerman (fourth from left) celebrates winning his second straight gold medial in the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology category.

Dylan Wertz and Alan Zimmerman from the Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers Sentinel campus in Tiffin, Ohio, earned gold medals at the 53rd annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky.

Wertz, a senior at Columbian High School in Tiffin, was the gold medalist in the Automotive Refinish Technology category.

Zimmerman, a senior at Columbian High School, was the gold medalist in the Collision Repair Technology category. This was the second consecutive year that Zimmerman brought home a gold medal for collision repair.

Wertz and Zimmerman were two of 11 Vanguard-Sentinel students who earned gold medals at the SkillsUSA conference. Both are students in the Collision Repair Technology program at Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers.

Dylan Wertz (fourth from left) celebrates his gold medal in the SkillsUSA Automotive Refinishing Category.

Below is a complete list of the SkillsUSA medalists in the collision repair and automotive refinishing categories:

2017 SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Medalists

  • Alan Zimmerman (high school, gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC Sentinel campus, Tiffin, Ohio
  • David Fors (high school, silver) – Montachusett Regional Vo-Tech, Fitchburg, Mass.
  • Tanner Fienen (high school, bronze) – Franklin Technology Center, Joplin, Mo.
  • Joel Hartstack (college, gold) – Southwestern Community College, Creston, Iowa
  • Luis Renteria (college, silver) – Autry Technology Center, Enid, Okla.
  • David Garcia (college, bronze) – College of Lake County, Grayslake, Ill.

2017 SkillsUSA Automotive Refinishing Technology Medalists

  • Dylan Wertz (high school, gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC Sentinel campus, Tiffin, Ohio
  • Maren Williams (high school, silver) – Shawsheen High School, Billerica, Mass.
  • Taylor Hill (high school, bronze) – Center of Applied Tech North, Severn, Md.
  • Dylan Ahrndt (college, gold) – Ridgewater College-Willmar, Willmar, Minn.
  • Summer Harrell (college, silver) – Northwest Technical Institute, Springdale, Ark.
  • Bo Jensen (college, bronze) – Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Neb.
