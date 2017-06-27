Wertz, Zimmerman from Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers Take Home SkillsUSA Gold Medals
Dylan Wertz and Alan Zimmerman from the Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers Sentinel campus in Tiffin, Ohio, earned gold medals at the 53rd annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky.
Wertz, a senior at Columbian High School in Tiffin, was the gold medalist in the Automotive Refinish Technology category.
Zimmerman, a senior at Columbian High School, was the gold medalist in the Collision Repair Technology category. This was the second consecutive year that Zimmerman brought home a gold medal for collision repair.
Wertz and Zimmerman were two of 11 Vanguard-Sentinel students who earned gold medals at the SkillsUSA conference. Both are students in the Collision Repair Technology program at Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers.
Below is a complete list of the SkillsUSA medalists in the collision repair and automotive refinishing categories:
2017 SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Medalists
- Alan Zimmerman (high school, gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC Sentinel campus, Tiffin, Ohio
- David Fors (high school, silver) – Montachusett Regional Vo-Tech, Fitchburg, Mass.
- Tanner Fienen (high school, bronze) – Franklin Technology Center, Joplin, Mo.
- Joel Hartstack (college, gold) – Southwestern Community College, Creston, Iowa
- Luis Renteria (college, silver) – Autry Technology Center, Enid, Okla.
- David Garcia (college, bronze) – College of Lake County, Grayslake, Ill.
2017 SkillsUSA Automotive Refinishing Technology Medalists
- Dylan Wertz (high school, gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC Sentinel campus, Tiffin, Ohio
- Maren Williams (high school, silver) – Shawsheen High School, Billerica, Mass.
- Taylor Hill (high school, bronze) – Center of Applied Tech North, Severn, Md.
- Dylan Ahrndt (college, gold) – Ridgewater College-Willmar, Willmar, Minn.
- Summer Harrell (college, silver) – Northwest Technical Institute, Springdale, Ark.
- Bo Jensen (college, bronze) – Northeast Community College, Norfolk, Neb.