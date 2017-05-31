West Virginia Woman Who Staged Vehicle Accident Convicted of Mail Fraud

A Fairmont, W.Va., woman is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting that she staged a vehicle accident, faked injuries from the accident and filed false insurance claims that got her a $41,000 settlement.

Robin Stoneking, 56, pled guilty to one count of mail fraud for the scheme that took place in 2013, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Stoneking faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Stoneking’s guilty plea is the latest in a string of convictions for similar crimes in West Virginia.

Earlier this month, two West Virginia men admitted to conspiring with others to file false insurance claims from staged vehicle accidents.

Dallas Lewis, 55, of Clarksburg, W.Va., pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Charles Bonner, 34, of Morgantown, pled guilty to one count of mail fraud.

According to federal authorities, Bonner admitted to taking part in a staged vehicular accident in January 2012 in Harrison County. He admitted to faking injuries from the accident and filing a false insurance claim, from which he and others received insurance settlements of approximately $101,500.

Bonner also admitted his role in procuring an insurance settlement check in someone else’s name in the amount of $46,500.

Lewis and Bonner each face up to 20 years incarceration and a $250,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Chasity Costilow, 38, pled guilty to one count of mail fraud.

Costilow admitted to participating in a staged vehicular accident in September 2012, faking injuries from the accident and filing a false insurance claim that paid her approximately $60,000, according to federal authorities.