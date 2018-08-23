Western Michigan CARSTAR Locations Join National Auto Body Council to Deter Distracted Driving

The CARSTAR locations throughout Western Michigan are teaming up with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) to promote safe driving during August and September as part of the national It Can Wait campaign.

The participating locations include CARSTAR Rockford, CARSTAR Star Collision, CARSTAR 76,CARSTAR Kalamazoo,CARSTAR Portage, CARSTAR Impact of Cascade and CARSTAR Auto Care Experts.

Starting Aug. 27, the CARSTAR locations will display vehicles that were involved in distracted driving accidents – flipped upside down in front of their stores – to provide a very real example of what can happen when a driver is distracted on the road.

In addition, CARSTAR will take the It Can Wait campaign on the road to local high schools. They will stage distracted driving simulations with virtual reality goggles to demonstrate the dangers of texting behind the wheel and share tips on reducing distractions in the car.

The owners of the seven CARSTAR locations in Western Michigan want to remind all drivers that when they’re behind the wheel, they have just one job, and that is to focus on driving. Their goal is to help drivers reduce distractions on the road and get to their destinations safely.

As teens head back to school in August and September, dangers increase with daily drives to class, outings to football games and trips to other events with friends in the car. The temptation to take selfies, Instagram, Snapchat in the car and text with others during the drive go up as school season gets underway.

The NABC, a business advocate partner with AT&T’s It Can Wait program, cites survey results showing 97 percent of teens say texting while driving is dangerous — yet alarmingly 43 percent admit to doing so. But teens are not the only guilty parties. The AT&T study also reveals nearly half of commuters (49 percent) admitted to texting while driving — a higher rate than reported by teens.

CARSTAR locations in Western Michigan and the NABC urge drivers of all ages to act this month:

Install and use apps that block texts and phone calls when you are behind the wheel

Reading just one text message keeps your eyes off the road an average of five dangerous seconds

Take the pledge to end distracted driving at ItCanWait.com – then text NABC to 50555 to reinforce your commitment to the pledge with NABC

The CARSTAR owners noted that, as collision repairers, they know all too well the consequences of texting while driving and other distracted driving behaviors. They encourage all young drivers to make a pledge to end distracted driving, keep our eyes on the road and help make our community safer.