WIN Announces Details of “Be Extraordinary” 2017 Annual Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced details of the 2017 Annual Educational Conference that will take place in Denver, Colo., May 8- 10, 2017. The conference venue, the Westin Denver Downtown is situated in Denver’s historic LoDo district.

“Be Extraordinary” is the theme for the 11th annual conference, and the program’s educational content will focus on creating balance, purpose and results in both the professional and personal facets of your life. The keynote speaker is business ethics expert Chuck Gallagher, host of radio’s “Straight Talk” and author of the book “Second Chances,” who will take main stage on May 9. Gallagher’s presentation, “Positive Choices for Business Success – The Ethics of Excellence,” will focus on building relationships and trust through ethics problem solving. Additional presenters will include:

Body language expert Traci Brown

Kevin Wolfe, LeadersWay

Dennis Watkins, The Chicago Magic Company

Jody DeVere, AskPatty.com, Inc.

Kelly Stalcup, Assured Performance Network

Allison Young, K&N Management

Steve Trapp, Axalta Coating Systems

Rigina MacNaughton, Salsapants, Inc.

Mike Jones, Discover Leadership Training.

“WIN has always partnered with professionals that help women advance,” said Yolanda Sandor, 2017 conference co-chair. “This year’s speakers follow that precedent, presenting on key industry trends, development and leadership.”

In addition to the professional development that will be presented, attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in the annual WIN Scholarship Walk that benefits the WIN Scholarship Fund. The WIN Gala and Most Influential Women Reception will be held on May 9 to celebrate the three Most Influential Women Award recipients: Cristina Fronzaglia- Murray, PPG, Renee Ricciotti, 3M Automotive Aftermarket, and Elizabeth Stein, Assured Performance Network. Since 1999, the program has recognized 89 women for both their professional accomplishments and for going beyond requirements of their positions to give back to their communities. The event will also celebrate the recipients of the 2017 WIN Scholarship Program (to be named later this month).

Registration for the conference is open. Members can register at a rate of $475. Non-members may attend at a rate of $650, and attendance for the Most Influential Women reception is $75 per person. A block of rooms has been secured at the Westin Denver Downtown to accommodate those attending the conference. Rooms are still available within the block but are filling up quickly. To register, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.