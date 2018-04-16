WIN Announces Speaker Lineup for “Racing to Connect” 2018 Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the speakers that have been selected to present at the 2018 Educational Conference May 7-9, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis.

“Racing to Connect” was revealed earlier this year as the theme of the event. The connections between individuals – within teams and within connected cars – are a focus of many of the conference presentations. In addition to Dr. Lois Frankel, who was announced last month as the conference keynote, the following speakers have been secured for the event:

Denise Caspersen, AsTech, “Calibrating, Pre- and Post-Scan”

Brittany and Courtney Force of the John Force Racing Group, “Racing for Success”

Dr. Eric Goldstein, The Paul Hertz Group, “PRINT Program”

Greg Horn, The Hartford, “Collision Repair Industry Update”

Ben Komenkul, “Traveling the World with your Family for Free: The Secret Primer to Award Travel”

Bogi Lateiner, “Bogis’ Garage – Connecting the Next Generation”

Brad Mewes, Supplement, “Mastermind Groups, Budgeting and Goal Setting”

Jim Webber, author ‘Evil Skippy at Work’, “Toxic People: How To Work With Them Without Becoming One of Them”

Kristen Felder of Collision Hub will moderate the panel discussion, “Connected Cars.” Panelists will include Danielle Babino, I-CAR, Debbie Day, Mitchell and Jake Rodenroth, AsTech.

“We are excited to bring a strong lineup of speakers that will present both relevant industry content and leadership and management topics,” said Conference Co-chair Denise Kingstrom Fernandez. “These presentations will provide advice and motivate participants to drive success in their everyday lives.”

Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in the annual WIN Scholarship Walk that benefits the WIN Scholarship Fund and The Most Influential Women (MIW) and Scholarship Awards Gala. Both of these events will be held on May 8. ￼

Registration for the conference is now open. The cost of attendance is $475 per person. Attendance as a guest for the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Awards Gala only is $80 per person. A block of rooms has been secured at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis to accommodate those attending the conference. Rooms are still available within the block but are filling quickly. To register for the conference, visit www.regonline.com/2018WINconference.

To learn more about WIN, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.