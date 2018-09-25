Body Shop Business
WIN to Offer Webinar Featuring Dave Luehr

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that they will be hosting a 30-minute informational webinar called “Developing a WINner’s Mindset – Pun Intended!” on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar will be presented by Dave Luehr, owner of Elite Body Shop Solutions and 2016 WIN conference speaker.

“Right now is the greatest time in history to be in the collision repair business, but only for those with the right mindset,” said Luehr. His webinar will answer the question, “What IS the right mindset?” and share the foundational elements of the right mindset for success in the industry.

“WIN is pleased to offer this webinar as part of our educational series,” said April Lausch, membership committee co-chair.

Added Michelle Sullivan, WIN chair, “Dave is a long-time supporter of WIN and we are pleased that he is bringing this high-impact webinar to us.”

The webinar is being offered at no cost and is open to all members of the collision repair industry.

To register for the webinar, click hereTo join WIN, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com.

