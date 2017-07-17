Body Shop Business
Marketing/Miller Electric
ago

Win a Welding Machine or Trip to Bristol Speedway in Miller Bristol & Blue Sweepstakes

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

World’s First Driverless Electric Racing Car Displayed in Times Square

Service King Adds Two Locations in Colorado with Hamlin’s Auto Body Acquisition

Win a Welding Machine or Trip to Bristol Speedway in Miller Bristol & Blue Sweepstakes

Google to Share Best Practices for Online Marketing in ALLDATA Webinar

New Accord Will Have More Ultra-High-Strength Steel than Any Mass-Produced Honda

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

 

Miller Electric is offering a chance to win a VIP race experience or a Miller welding machine through its Bristol & Blue sweepstakes.

Now through Sept. 30, shops can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a Miller machine or a grand-prize trip to Bristol Motor Speedway valued at an estimated $8,000.

“The motorsports industry is highly engaged in the welding market,” said Andy Weyenberg, motorsports marketing manager for Miller Electric. “Miller recognizes and appreciates all motorsports teams, suppliers and most importantly the fans who support their favorite driver.”

The grand-prize winner will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of Hendrick Motorsports, as well as suite tickets and pit passes to the 2018 Foods City 500 NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The grand prize also includes round-trip airfare for two, five nights of lodging, a $100 credit for the Hendrick Motorsports souvenir gift shop and more, Miller said.

Four first-prize winners will take home a Miller product: either a Millermatic 211 MIG welder, a Multimati 215 multiprocess welder, a Syncrowave 210 TIG welder or a Spectrum 375 X-TREME plasma cutter.

“This promotion highlights the commitment we have to motorsports, Weyenberg said. “It is a great way for our customers have a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime, up-close experience.”

For more information on sweepstakes terms and conditions or to enter the Bristol & Blue sweepstakes, visit MillerWelds.com/bristolandblue.

Show Full Article