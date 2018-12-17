Windshield Centers, a TruRoad Company, Opens New Location in Madison, Wis.

Windshield Centers, a leading provider of in-shop and mobile auto glass repair, replacement and recalibration services, has opened a new location in Madison, Wis. The Madison service center represents the third Wisconsin Windshield Centers location and is a part of the company’s overall growth strategy, which includes additional expansion in the state over the next 18 months.

Windshield Centers is owned and operated by TruRoad. TruRoad companies provide on-demand, on-site auto glass repair and replacement and ADAS recalibration services. TruRoad operates regional brands including Harmon Auto Glass, JN Phillips Auto Glass and Techna Glass.

“The welcome reception we have received over the last few years by the businesses and consumers of Wisconsin has been incredible,” said Robert Rosenfield, CEO of TruRoad. “The opening of our Madison location demonstrates our commitment to providing the most advanced, high-quality auto glass services in each market we serve. Our experienced team is looking forward to offering safe and convenient auto glass services to the Madison community and to providing an exceptional customer experience, a core value of our company.”