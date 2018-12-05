Wisconsin Auto Body Shop Celebrates 50 years

Dean’s Auto Body of Sheboygan, Wis., is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, according to the Sheboygan Press.

According to the story, Phil and Nancy Black opened the shop in 1968, and in 2013, their son Tracy bought the business, keeping it in the family.

Growing up, Phil Black used to work with his two uncles, who managed multiple auto body shops, and he learned his skills from them. But he always aspired to own his own shop.

To address the technician shortage, the Blacks have worked with local high schools and Lakeshore Technical College to assist those who want to start careers in the collision industry.

“We have performed mock interviews and given tours of our shop to first year students and hire second year students for paid internships,” Sue Black told the Sheboygan Press. “The high school and technical students are the key to our future.”

