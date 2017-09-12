Body Shop Business
Insurance/State Farm
ago

Wisconsin Body Shops Might Seek up to $1 Million in Damages from State Farm in DRP Labor-Rate Lawsuit

Josh Cable

Josh Cable,administrator

View bio

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Collision Repairer Flies Twin-Engine Beechcraft to Orlando to Rescue Friend’s Family from Hurricane Irma

Wisconsin Body Shops Might Seek up to $1 Million in Damages from State Farm in DRP Labor-Rate Lawsuit

Federal Court Sides with Body Shops in Appeal of State Farm Price-Fixing Decision

Collision Industry Foundation: No Donation Too Small to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey: Some Collision Repairers Reopen, Others Not So Lucky

Federal Court Sides with Body Shops in Appeal of State Farm Price-Fixing Decision

Dallas Couple Plans to Re-File Lawsuit Against State Farm; Attorney Believes Case Is Strong

Hurricane Harvey: Some Collision Repairers Reopen, Others Not So Lucky

CIC: Security Driving Launch of CCC Secure Share Network

Wisconsin Body Shops Might Seek up to $1 Million in Damages from State Farm in DRP Labor-Rate Lawsuit

State Farm

Three Kenosha, Wis., collision repairers suing State Farm for allegedly grouping them into the Chicago market to lower their hourly labor rate could seek up to $1 million in damages, their attorney told BodyShop Business.

Pulera Collision, Armando’s Collision Center and Jay-Bee Collision Repair Center filed the lawsuit in June 2016, alleging that State Farm drove them from its Select Service network when the insurer lowered their hourly labor rate from $56 to $50 in 2015.

State Farm then steered consumers away from the three shops when the repairers left the program, the shops contend.

Attorney David Novoselsky, who represents the shops, said they’re in the process of estimating how much business the repairers have lost as a result of State Farm’s alleged actions.

“I would think each shop has lost several hundred [thousand dollars],” Novoselsky told BodyShop Business. “The total may reach or exceed $1 million.”

After dismissing the lawsuit twice, the 19th Judicial Circuit Court of Lake County, Ill., on June 9 agreed to move forward with two counts from the original complaint: breach of contract and tortious interference.

The latter count refers to State Farm allegedly steering consumers away from the three collision repairers.

“It’s saying that we’re losing customers because they’re being told they have to go to a preferred provider rather than us,” Novoselsky explained. “It’s also a factor of the shops charging a higher rate [than Select Service shops], even though in reality they’re just charging the same rate that they were before, but [State Farm] is telling people to go to a network shop or they won’t cover the difference.”

Overcoming State Farm’s efforts to convince the court to dismiss the lawsuit “is the first big hurdle” in the case, Novoselsky said. Now that the shops have proven that there’s a legal cause of action to proceed with the case, they have to provide evidence to prove that their claims are true.

In the June 9 hearing, Judge Luis Berrones seemed skeptical, although he agreed to allow the lawsuit to proceed on the aforementioned two counts.

“I think ultimately it sounds like a difficult case to prove, but I don’t know how the evidence is going to come out,” Berrones said.

A status hearing for the case is scheduled for Nov. 17, according to the clerk of court’s website.

  • Jonathan Seeley

    The problem is that there are always shops willing to take the place of those who have realized that being a DRP is not a good long-term strategy.

  • Michael Sargent

    It is an absolute shame in the way State Farm, among other insurance carriers and DRP factories, scare and intimidate the general population into thinking it’s going to cost them more money if they take it to a “NON-SERVICE FIRST” shop. It’s the ultimate loop hole for steering strategies. We are 100% independent of all insurance carriers and we charge only what is needed to repair the vehicle back to pre-accident condition and it is ALWAYS at the cost of the insurance company, minus any deductibles of course. I hope SF gets sued, and continues to get sued for the scare tactics, steering and tortious interference that they commit on a daily basis.

  • The Wreck Fixer

    DRP shops aren’t the problem. There are plenty of A+, customer-focused DRP shops out there. The insurance company tactics to steer work there with lies and deception is the problem #1. Grouping these guys unfairly in a lesser market environment is problem #2. The issue is with the insurance company and it extends way beyond just State Farm.

Show Full Article