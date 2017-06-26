Body Shop Business
Collisions/California
ago

Witness on Road-Rage Collision: ‘This Is What Happens When You Lose Control’

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Last week, BodyShopBusiness shared some video of a chain-reaction, road-rage-fueled collision in Southern California. As the California Highway Patrol continues to search for the motorcyclist involved in the confrontation that triggered the crash, the L.A. Times has published an interview with the witness who recorded the viral video.

In the interview, Chris Traber of Santa Clarita, Calif., suggested that both the motorcyclist and the driver of the sedan are to blame for the crash, as they let “their emotions get the best of them.”

“This is what happens when you lose control,” Traber told the L.A. Times.

For more, read “’This Is What Happens When You Lose Control’: Man Who Videotaped Car-Kicking Motorcyclist Speaks Out” in the L.A. Times.

