Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association Hosting Shop Processes, Culture Workshop

The Washington Metropolitan Autobody Association (WMABA) is hosting a workshop called, “Shop Processes, Culture and Quality Control while Reducing Liability,” on

ndustry expert Mark Olson of Vehicle Collision Experts, who will go through his “10 Steps for Quality and Efficiencies”, as well as walk attendees through a self-assessment. Giving insight to liability, he will show you how to create a “bulletproof file,” and also how to improve process and culture. He will also talk about the importance of OEM procedures.

To register for the event, click here.

For more information, contact Jordan Hendler at (804) 789-9649 or [email protected]